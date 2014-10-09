Malaysia's MOL Global prices U.S. IPO low after slashing deal size -source

Activist investor asks Taubman shareholders to vote for its board nominees
April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
HONG KONG Oct 9 Online payment company MOL Global Inc priced its U.S. IPO at the bottom of expectations to raise $169 million after slashing the number of shares offered, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
The first U.S. IPO of a Malaysian company was priced at $12.50 per share, the bottom of a $12.50 to $14.50 marketing range, said the source. The source declined to be identified as details of the deal have not yet been announced.
The company is majority-owned by Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan.
The IPO consisted of 13.5 million American Depositary shares, less than the 19.5 million originally planned. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)
* Maya Gold & Silver presents its strategic development plan and reports new surface drilling campaign has commenced at Zgounder silver mine
* Algoma central corporation and nova marine carriers sa create NovaAlgoma short-sea carriers