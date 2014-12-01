MOL Global says CFO resigned for personal reasons

Dec 1 Malaysian online payments company MOL
Global Inc said Chief Financial Officer Allan Wong
resigned last month for personal reasons, not because of any
accounting or financial reporting issues.
Nasdaq-listed MOL Global said last month it would delay its
third-quarter earnings report and announced Wong's departure at
the same time, wiping out more than half of the company's market
value.
MOL Global said on Monday that its revenue rose 5.6 percent
from a year earlier to $14.5 million in the three months ended
Sept. 30.
The company said it had delayed the results because of
accounting errors at its new subsidiary in Vietnam.
