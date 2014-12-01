UPDATE 2-MOL Global says CFO resigned for personal reasons, shares tumble

(Adds share movement)
Dec 1 Malaysian online payments company MOL
Global Inc said Chief Financial Officer Allan Wong
resigned last month for personal reasons, not because of any
accounting or financial reporting issues.
MOL Global's shares, which were halted on Nov. 24 after the
company said it would delay its quarterly earnings report, fell
as much as 45 percent to $2.25 after resuming trade on the
Nasdaq Monday.
The company announced the delay and Wong's departure at the
same time last month, without citing a reason.
The news wiped out more than half of the company's market
value, before trading in the stock was halted by the Nasdaq.
MOL Global, the first Malaysian company to be listed in the
United States, made a lackluster debut in October, after pricing
its offering at the low end of the expected price range.
The company, majority owned by Malaysian billionaire Vincent
Tan, said on Monday it had delayed the third-quarter results
because of accounting errors at its new subsidiary in Vietnam.
MOL Global said revenue rose 5.6 percent from a year earlier
to $14.5 million in the three months ended Sept. 30.
MOL Global also said two class-action complaints had been
filed against the company and some officers and directors for
allegedly providing false statements in the IPO registration
statement and the prospectus.
Deutsche Bank, which helped MOL Global to go
public, temporarily suspended its research coverage on the
company last week, citing the delay in reporting third quarter
results and the departure of the CFO.
MOL, which has a market capitalization of $276 million, said
it was "working expeditiously" to respond to the exchange's
request for additional information to resume trading.
The company, also known as Money Online, is one of the
largest e-payment enablers for online goods and services in
Southeast Asia by payment volume.
Tan, who has an estimated worth of $1.3 billion according to
the Forbes magazine, owns about a 45 percent stake in the
company. He has owned Welsh soccer club Cardiff City since 2010.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)