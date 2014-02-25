MOL sees crude output declining in 2014

BUDAPEST Feb 25 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL
forecast on Tuesday that its crude output would
decline to 91,000-96,000 barrels per day this year from 96,900
in the fourth quarter of last year, before growing again in
2015.
MOL said in an investor presentation on its website that
production would rise to 105,000-110,000 barrels per day in 2015
and peak at around 125,000-135,000 per day by 2018, based on its
current upstream portfolio.
Its executive vice president for exploration and production
told Reuters in January that MOL aimed to boost production to
170,000-180,000 barrels per day by 2018.
MOL has four refineries in central Europe and upstream
businesses in Hungary, Croatia, Russia, Iraqi Kurdistan,
Pakistan, Angola and elsewhere. It recently bought stakes in
North Sea offshore fields from Wintershall Norge AS, a unit of
Germany's BASF, for $375 million.