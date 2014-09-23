UPDATE 1-Swiss biotech firm Molecular Partners plans IPO

(Adds bookrunners, detail)
ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss biotech company Molecular
Partners said on Tuesday it planned to list its shares on
Switzerland's SIX exchange in the fourth quarter, the latest
Swiss firm to try to tap into returning investor appetite for
stock market offerings.
The Zurich-based firm, which focuses on developing protein
therapies to treat diseases, said it expected proceeds of about
125 million Swiss francs ($134 million) from the flotation,
before an overallotment option.
The money will be used in part to fund development of its
protein therapies, investments in R&D activities and
acquisitions of complementary businesses and technology, the
firm said.
Since its establishment 10 years ago, the firm said it had
attracted around 56 million Swiss francs of venture capital and
161 million francs of non-equity funding from its blue-chip
partners.
J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole global coordinator and
joint bookrunner and UBS Investment Bank is acting as joint
bookrunner. Cowen and Company and Bank am Bellevue are acting as
co-managers in connection with the initial public offering, the
biotech firm said.
Molecular Partners' flotation follows listings earlier this
year by Swiss online travel company Bravofly Rumbo Group
and lender Thurgauer Kantonalbank, raising 105
million francs and 160 million francs respectively.
(1 US dollar = 0.9392 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Stephen Coates)