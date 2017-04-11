Swiss billionaire Wyss gets nearly 10 pct of Molecular Partners

ZURICH, April 11 Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg
Wyss has built a nearly 10 percent stake in biotech group
Molecular Partners after share sales by Johnson &
Johnson and other investors, the SIX Swiss Exchange said
on Tuesday.
Wyss, who made a large share of his fortune by selling
med-tech company Synthes Holding AG to J&J in 2012 for nearly
$20 billion, now owns 9.85 percent of Molecular Partners, whose
products include several prospective cancer and eye disease
treatments with partners including Allergan.
In addition to J&J, Essex Woodlands Health Ventures and
Index Ventures Associates IV Ltd have unloaded stakes this
month.
Beyond ventures in Swiss medical companies, Wyss has given
about $225 million to Harvard University and its Wyss Institute
for Biologically Inspired Engineering.
