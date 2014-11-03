BRIEF-Molecular Partners says bookbuilding resumes with support from Allergan and other anchor investors

Nov 3 Molecular Partners AG :
* Says bookbuilding resumes with support from Allergan as
well as other anchor investors
* Announces to resume bookbuilding process for its initial
public offering (IPO) on Six Swiss Exchange on revised
transaction terms
* Says price for offered registered shares with a nominal
value of 0.10 Swiss francs each has been fixed at 22.4 Swiss
francs per share
* Says post money equity value on a fully-diluted basis of
approximately 485 million Swiss francs (prior to exercise of
over-allotment option)
* Says total base offer is unchanged and will consist of
4,400,000 offered registered shares
* Says gross proceeds will be around 96 million Swiss francs
(prior to exercise of over-allotment option)
Source text - bit.ly/1GduBPM
Further company coverage: