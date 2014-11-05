UPDATE 1-Molecular Partners makes muted Swiss market debut

(Adds detail)
ZURICH Nov 5 Molecular Partners rose
slightly above its offer price on Wednesday, as it became the
first biotechnology company to list its shares on the Swiss
stock market in five years.
Shares in the Zurich-based company, which is developing eye
and cancer treatments, opened at 23.95 Swiss francs ($24.85), up
0.2. percent on its 23.40 offer price.
This is the company's second attempt at a flotation after it
postponed its original listing on Oct. 21, as an equities
sell-off hit newly listed stocks and curbed investor demand for
more offers.
On Monday, it resumed plans for the offering, saying a
recent upturn in financial markets and the uncertain appetite
for IPOs in the coming months had prompted it to take the gamble
now.
The company priced the offering below the original price
range of between 28 and 35 francs a share, raising gross
proceeds of about 96 million Swiss francs ($100 million) from
the issue.
Biotechnology companies are seen as a particularly risky bet
given the uncertain nature of drug development, and Molecular
Partners' performance will act as a test of appetite for further
listings.
By 0849 GMT, the stock was trading just a sliver above its
offer price at 22.45 Swiss francs.
Biotech saw a renaissance in the United States last year
with dozens of listings. Europe has been slower to catch on, but
several European firms have tested the capital market in recent
months.
Molecular Partners' listing is the sixth IPO in Switzerland
this year, but the first floatation by a biotech stock since
Evolva and Mondobiotech in 2009.
(1 US dollar = 0.9636 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Susan Thomas and
Louise Heavens)