UPDATE 1-Molex guides Q1 below Wall Street view

* Q4 adj EPS $0.45 vs est $0.46

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.39-$0.45 vs est $0.49

* Sees Q1 rev $880-$920 mln vs est $945.8 mln

* Shares down 2 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Molex Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly results as a slowdown in consumer spending hurt orders, and the electronic connector maker forecast first-quarter results below analysts' expectations.

For the first quarter, the company forecast earnings of 39-45 cents a share, on revenue of $880-$920 million. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 49 cents a share, on revenue of $945.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On a conference call with analysts, Molex said it expects the consumer market to be stronger in the second half of the fiscal year. The company said it has seen stronger orders from its major customers in Japan starting the current quarter.

For the fourth quarter, Molex reported earnings of $77.3 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with earnings of $39.8 million, or 23 cents a share a year ago. Excluding items, it earned 45 cents a share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $913.7 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 46 cents a share, on revenue of $916.7 million.

Shares of the company fell 2 percent to $21.74 soon after trading started on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore)