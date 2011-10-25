UPDATE 1-Molex Q1 beats, forecasts weak Q2

* Q1 EPS $0.46 vs est $0.42

* Q1 rev $936 mln vs est $899.6 mln

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.37-$0.43 vs est $0.43

* Sees Q2 rev $$870 mln-$910 mln vs est $908.2 mln

Oct 24 Electronic connector maker Molex Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results but forecast a weak second quarter as a weakening economy begins to hurt incoming orders.

For the second quarter, the company forecast earnings in the range of 37-43 cents a share, on revenue of $870-$910 million. Analysts were expecting earnings of 43 cents a share on revenue of $908.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, Molex reported earnings of $80.5 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with earnings of $77.3 million, or 44 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 4.3 percent to $936 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 42 cents a share, on revenue of $899.6 million.

Shares of the company were closed at $23.43 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)