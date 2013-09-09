版本:
REFILE-Koch Industries to buy Molex for $7.2 bln

Sept 9 Molex Inc , a maker of electronic, electrical and fiber optic interconnection systems, said privately owned Koch Industries will buy it for about $7.2 billion.

The deal for $38.50 per share in cash represents a 42 percent premium on average to the Friday closing prices of Molex's two classes of publicly traded shares, the company said.

