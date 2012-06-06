UPDATE 1-Molina Healthcare recalls FY earnings forecast

June 6 Health insurer Molina Healthcare Inc recalled its 2012 earnings guidance, citing uncertainties regarding medical costs in Texas, sending its shares down about 11 percent in after-market trading.

Molina forecast 2012 earnings of $1.75 per share in April.

The company said on Wednesday premium revenue from some contracts in Hidalgo and El Paso in Texas was not enough to cover medical costs for members under existing conditions.

Shares of the company fell to $22.85 after the bell. They had closed at $25.76 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.