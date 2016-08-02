UPDATE 1-Molson Coors reports better-than-expected quarterly sales

(Adds Molson Coors results)
Aug 2 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand
for its flagship Coors Light brew.
Coors Light volumes rose more than 4 percent globally in the
second quarter, including strong double-digit growth in Europe
and Latin America.
Molson Coors' net sales fell about 2 percent to $986.2
million in the three months ended June 30.
The company's worldwide beer volume fell 0.8 percent to 16.1
million hectoliters.
MillerCoors LLC, Molson Coors' U.S. joint venture with
SABMiller Plc, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 percent drop in
net sales, hurt by lower demand for its cheaper brands such as
Milwaukee's Best, Keystone and Miller High Life.
Molson Coors will buy SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors
venture for $12 billion, following SABMiller's agreement to be
acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev for over $100 billion.
Net income attributable to Molson Coors from continuing
operations fell to $174.1 million, or 81 cents per share, in the
second quarter, from $229 million, or $1.23 per share, a year
earlier because of expenses related to the MillerCoors
acquisition and planned brewery closures.
Molson Coors earned $1.11 per share, excluding items.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.11 per share
and revenue of $962.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)