MillerCoors sales fall on lower demand for flagship beers

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. operations of brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller Plc , reported a marginal decline in net sales, hurt by lower demand for its Coors Light and Miller Light beer brands.
Net income attributable to MillerCoors rose to $487.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $445.2 million a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $2.20 billion from $2.21 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.