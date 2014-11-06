MillerCoors profit jumps 8 pct on higher import brand sales

Nov 6 MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. operations of Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by strong sales of its highest-priced brands.

Molson Coors owns 42 percent and SABMiller owns the rest of the business, whose "above premium" brands include Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy and Blue Moon Belgian White.

Net income attributable to MillerCoors rose to $376.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $348.8 million a year earlier.

Net sales rose marginally to $2.07 billion from $2.05 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)