UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Nov 6 MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. operations of Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by strong sales of its highest-priced brands.
Molson Coors owns 42 percent and SABMiller owns the rest of the business, whose "above premium" brands include Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy and Blue Moon Belgian White.
Net income attributable to MillerCoors rose to $376.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $348.8 million a year earlier.
Net sales rose marginally to $2.07 billion from $2.05 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.