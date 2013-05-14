Molson Coors upbeat on central Europe amid wider gloom

* Potential from economic recovery, growth in premium brands

* Overall markets remain tough, especially Europe

* Confirms outlook for capital return from StarBev in 3-5 years

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, May 14 Denver-based brewer Molson Coors sees growing sales of premium beers in central Europe as a bright spot amid stagnant western markets struggling to lift customer sentiment.

Chief Executive Peter Swinburn said consumer markets overall and, by proxy, the beer sector in the United States and Europe may have hit the bottom but there was no clear upward path.

"Our view is in all of our markets it will improve but will improve gradually, and that improvement will not be a steady upward path, it will be lumpy," he told Reuters in an interview.

"Overall in Europe the environment is still going to be challenged. In North America, overall the environment is similar, it is probably better because I think the U.S. just doesn't have the fundamental issues that Europe has."

The maker of Carling and Coors Lite said sales of Staropramen, a premium beer it acquired with the purchase of the central European StarBev group last year, were growing by double-digit percentage points in regional markets outside the Czech Republic.

"This is a good story going forward. The premium category here is still less than 5 percent of the total beer. If you look at most western developed markets, it's...20 percent plus, 25, 28 percent," he said.

"The external environment has not been what we expected but what we bought has actually turned out to be better than we expected. And that external environment will change over time," he said.

He said growth in central Europe would come through expansion into mixed drinks such as beer and lemonade combinations, higher consumption overall and increasing sales of premium brands like Carling and Staropramen.

Molson Coors posted worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings last week, mostly due to poor weather and debt payments.

Swinburn said he believed the market may have underestimated the impact of debt payments linked to the 2.65 billion euro ($3.44 billion) acquisition of StarBev when it forecast adjusted earnings per share of $0.34. EPS came in at $0.30.

He said he continued to expect that Molson Coors would recoup the StarBev investment in three to five years.

The company will not look at other major acquisitions for the next 15-18 months as it cuts debt resulting from the takeover, but may look at smaller craft beer makers or brands, he said.