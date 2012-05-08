Molson Coors profit tops estimates; sales miss

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q1 EPS ex-items 47 cents vs Street's 42 cents
* Sales rise 0.1 pct to $691.4 mln, misses estimates
May 8 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported a better-than-expected first quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by price increases.
The maker of Molson Canadian, Coors Light and Blue Moon beers said net income was $79.4 million, or 44 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $82.6 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents a share, beating the analysts' average estimate of 42 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 0.1 percent to $691.4 million, while analysts expected $703.8 million.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.