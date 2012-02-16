UPDATE 3-Molson Coors' profit tops Wall St view

* Q4 adj EPS $0.97 vs Wall St view of $0.71/shr

* Net sales $937.3 mln vs Street estimate of $924.5 mln

* Results helped by extra week, higher prices, cost savings

* Shares rise 1.7 pct in premarket trading

By Martinne Geller

Feb 16 Molson Coors Brewing Co's fourth-quarter profit blew past Wall Street estimates, as price increases, cost savings and an extra selling week helped offset weak sales volume.

The brewer of Molson Canadian, Coors Light and Blue Moon beers also cited easy comparisons with the year-earlier period, when the weak economy hurt sales and higher fuel and commodity costs pressured profits.

With business concentrated in the mature markets of Canada, Britain and the United States, Molson is seen as having a disadvantage compared to larger rivals Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller Plc, which are strong in developing countries. Molson had missed analysts' profit estimates for the past four quarters.

Its shares rose 1.7 percent to $44.62 in premarket trading, from their close on Wednesday at $43.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the latest quarter, Molson's net income was $173.2 million, or 95 cents per share, up from $109.8 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 97 cents per share, topping analysts' average estimate of 71 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 12.2 percent to $937.3 million, also topping Wall Street's estimate of $924.5 million.

Molson Coors sold 12.2 million hectoliters of beer in the quarter, an increase of 2.6 percent. Yet excluding the extra selling week, volume declined 0.1 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, MillerCoors, the combined U.S. operations of SABMiller Plc and Molson Coors, reported a 32.5 percent jump in quarterly profit.