Molson Coors 3rd-quarter profit boosted by European acquisition

Nov 7 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday helped by the acquisition of operations in Eastern Europe.

Coors, the maker of Coors Light and Blue Moon beers, said third-quarter net income rose to $198.4 million, or $1.09 per share, from $197.4 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased to $1.20 billion from $954.4 million.