CORRECTED-Molson Coors first-quarter profit falls 55 percent

(Corrects reporting period in headline to first-quarter from
second-quarter)
May 7 Molson Coors Brewing Co, the maker
of Carling, Blue Moon and Coors Light beers, reported a 55
percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by primarily
acquisition-related costs.
First-quarter profit attributable to the company fell to
$35.6 million, or 20 cents per share, from $79.5 million, or 44
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share.
Revenue rose 19.8 percent to $828.5 million.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)