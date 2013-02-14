版本:
Molson Coors profit drops 28 pct on higher marketing, taxes

Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co, known for its Molson Canadian, Miller Coors and Coors Light beers, reported a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher marketing costs and corporate tax rates.

Underlying net income for the quarter ended Dec. 29 fell to $126.1 million, or 69 cents per share, from $176.0 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 9.9 percent to $1.03 billion.

