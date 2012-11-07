BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing comments on fourth quarter

BRIEF-Arkema SA says doubled capacity of Kepstan PEKK product line in France
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Molson Coors Brewing Co : * Exec says lowering longterm tax rate guidance to a range of 20 percent to 24
percent * Sees 2012 costs up at a high single-digit rate in Canada and UK * Does not see forex having an impact on fourth-quarter results * Says sales to retailers in the first month of the fourth quarter declined at
a high single digit rate in Canada, a low double-digit rate in britain and a
double-digit rate in other int'l markets excluding central European exports * Says sales to retailers in the four weeks ended October 27 were flat in the
US * Says sales volume fell at a low single-digit rate in the first month of the
fourth quarter in central Europe
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes