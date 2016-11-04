版本:
Australia's Arrium sells Moly-Cop for $1.2 billion to American Industrial Partners

SYDNEY Nov 4 Australian industrial group Arrium has sold its Moly-Cop unit for $1.2 billion to private equity firm American Industrial Partners, a spokesman for KordaMentha told Reuters.

The deal is expected to be settled in January. Moly-Cop, which makes steel balls to grind ore, operates mostly in the United States and Latin America.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

