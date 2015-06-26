UPDATE 2-U.S. bankruptcy judge refuses Molycorp request for loan

(Updates to show hearing adjourned until Thursday, in paragraph
3)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., June 26 Molycorp Inc
failed to get approval from a U.S. Bankruptcy judge
on Friday to borrow about $44 million at the rare earth
producer's first bankruptcy hearing.
Judge Christopher Sontchi agreed with the objection by an
affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management that Molycorp could not
justify its need for the money, which would deepen the company's
insolvency.
The company will discuss with its creditors how to structure
the loan and will return to court on Thursday at 10 a.m.,
according to Sontchi's chambers.
Molycorp, which filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, sought the
money for its operations and to signal to customers and
employees that the company would meet its commitments. Molycorp
was seeking the money on an interim basis and had planned to
return to court to seek approval to borrow up to $225 million.
Oaktree, which had loaned the company about $250 million in
September, argued Molycorp was essentially two businesses, a
profitable developer and distributor known as Neo and the
unprofitable Mountain Pass mining operation in California.
Oaktree's loans are guaranteed by the Neo business. It
objected to the additional borrowing, arguing it was burdening
the profitable business with unnecessary debt to finance the
development of Mountain Pass.
Molycorp's chief financial officer, Michael Doolan,
testified that the Neo business could survive without the
bankruptcy loan. He also said Mountain Pass provided less than
30 percent of Neo's raw material and acknowledged the board
considered closing the mine.
"Neo would be wounded, no question," he said, speculating on
the impact of not getting the loan. But "it would not be a fatal
blow in and of itself," he added.
Molycorp's value swelled in 2011 with a commodities boom and
export restrictions on rare earths by China, the world's leading
producer of the elements used in smartphones and automobiles.
In 2012, the company bet on vertical integration and
acquired Toronto-based Neo Material Technologies Inc, a leading
processor and distributor of rare earth products.
The Mountain Pass side of the business had issued $650
million in senior secured notes, and the investors holding those
notes had committed to providing the $225 million bankruptcy
loan.
Molycorp plans to swap ownership of the company to the
secured bondholders in return for their debt.
In the past year, a slowdown in China's economy and slumping
commodity prices pushed many mining companies into bankruptcy,
including Allied Nevada Gold, iron ore producer Magnetation and
Patriot Coal Co.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)