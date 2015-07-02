UPDATE 1-Molycorp gets approval from U.S. bankruptcy court for interim financing

(Adds more details of financing arrangement, company's share
performance)
July 2 Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc
said it received U.S. bankruptcy court approval for interim
financing of $22 million to support its operations.
At the company's first bankruptcy hearing on June 26, the
court denied the company's loan request of $44 million.
On June 25, the only U.S. supplier of rare earths filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with its subsidiaries in
North America, to restructure $1.7 billion of debt in its U.S.
and Canadian operations.
The court has approved the $22 million financing only on an
interim basis, and has scheduled a final hearing on the
debtor-in-possession financing for July 20, 2015, Molycorp said
on Thursday.
Molycorp, whose shares have plunged about 97 percent in the
past 12 months, said it now has the funds to continue operations
and move forward to pay its suppliers as approved by the court.
The facility would continue to run in a controlled way until
the final hearing, the Greenwood, Colorado-based company said
in a statement.
The company, which listed assets and liabilities of more
than $1 billion in the Delaware bankruptcy court, had warned in
March that it might not be able to stay afloat if its debt
restructuring effort failed.
Rare earths are useful in a range of products from
smartphones to military jet engines to hybrid vehicles. China
controls roughly 90 percent of the world's supply of rare
earths.
Molycorp is advised by the investment banking unit of Miller
Buckfire & Co.
The company is financially advised by AlixPartners, LLP;
while Jones Day and Young, Conaway, Stargatt & Taylor LLP act as
legal counsel in the process.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)