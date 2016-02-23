Creditors of bankrupt rare earths miner Molycorp reach deal

Feb 23 Creditors of Molycorp Inc have reached a
deal to divide up the value of the largest U.S. producer of rare
earth materials, which should help clear the way for the company
to exit bankruptcy.
According to court documents, the deal allows for the sale
of the company or a reorganization and ends litigation between
the company's unsecured creditors and Molycorp's lender, Oaktree
Capital Management.
The unsecured creditors had accused Oaktree of using its
position as lender to place an "exorbitantly expensive noose
around Molycorp Group's neck" and seize control once the miner
had been pushed into bankruptcy.
Molycorp's value swelled in 2011 with a commodities boom and
export restrictions on rare earths by China, the world's leading
producer of the elements used in smartphones and automobiles.
However, a global economic slowdown and China's easing of
export restrictions sent prices for rare earths tumbling.
Molycorp filed for bankruptcy in June.
If Molycorp reorganizes, Oaktree Capital Management will own
92.5 percent of the company while junior creditors will own the
rest. If Molycorp is sold, Oaktree will receive 92.5 percent of
the proceeds, up to a maximum of $513.8 million, with the
remainder going to junior creditors.
