版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-Molycorp down in premarket after pricing common stock, convertible offerings

NEW YORK Jan 25 Molycorp Inc : * Down 5.9 percent to $6.65 in premarket after pricing common stock and convertible senior note offerings
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐