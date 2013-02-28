版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Molycorp shares off 8.7 pct premarket

NEW YORK Feb 28 Molycorp Inc : * Shares off 8.7 percent in premarket trading, says results will be delayed
