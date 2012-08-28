版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Molycorp up in premarket after start-up of heavy rare earth concentrate operations in California

NEW YORK Aug 28 Molycorp Inc : * Up 5.8 percent to $10.07 in premarket after start-up of heavy rare earth concentrate operations in California

