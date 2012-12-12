版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-Molycorp down in premarket after CEO resignation

NEW YORK Dec 12 Molycorp Inc : * Down 6.3 percent to $10.62 in premarket after CEO resignation

