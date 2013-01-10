版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 10日 星期四 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Molycorp shares fall in premarket after outlook

NEW YORK Jan 10 Molycorp Inc : * Shares fall 6.3 percent to $10.11 in premarket after 2013 revenue and cash flow forecast

