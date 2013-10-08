UPDATE 1-Molycorp names Bedford as CEO

* Karayannopoulos to continue as interim CEO until Dec. 2
* Shares rise 4 percent premarket
Oct 8 Rare earths company Molycorp Inc
said Chief Operating Officer Geoff Bedford would take over as
chief executive from Dec. 2, sending its shares up nearly 4
percent before the bell.
Constantine Karayannopoulos will continue as interim CEO
until Bedford assumes the role, Molycorp said.
Karayannopoulos, who has held the role since last December,
will continue as a director and vice chairman.
Both Karayannopoulos and Bedford previously served at Neo
Material Technologies, which Molycorp acquired last June, making
it the only major North American player which can both mine and
process rare earth metals.
Molycorp has been hit by higher costs and lower rare earth
prices in the past couple of years.
Prices of rare earths metals -- mainly produced in China and
used in making high-tech items like smartphones, tablets and
hybrid vehicles -- skyrocketed through 2010 and early 2011 as
China clamped down on exports.
China has since eased export controls sharply, sending down
prices of the group of 17 metals and oxides.
Molycorp shares closed at $7.10 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.