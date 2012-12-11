版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 05:19 BJT

Molycorp chief executive resigns

Dec 11 Rare earth producer Molycorp Inc said Chief Executive Mark Smith has resigned, a month after the company revealed that it was under investigation by U.S. securities regulators over the accuracy of its disclosures, among other things.

The company named Constantine Karayannopoulos, vice-chairman of Molycorp's board, as the interim president and chief executive.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐