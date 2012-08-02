Molycorp falls to loss on rare earth prices, costs

Aug 2 Rare earth miner Molycorp Inc fell to a loss on Thursday on lower rare earth prices and transition costs related to new processing facilities at its Mountain Pass mine in California.

The Colorado-based company posted a loss of $67.6 million, or 71 cents a share, for the quarter ended June 30. That compared with a profit of $47.8 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted to remove one-time items, Molycorp's loss was 3 cents a share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $104.6 million on added volumes gained through its takeover of Neo Material Technologies. The average realized price per kilogram of rare earth material fell to $52 a kilogram in the second quarter, down from $81 in the year-before quarter.

Molycorp said the expansion and modernization at Mountain Pass is on track to ramp up to 19,050 tonnes a year of rare earth products in the fourth quarter. The project will have the capacity to increase production up to 40,000 tonnes a year, based on demand, by the end of the year.

Molycorp closed its $1.3 billion takeover of Neo, now known as Molycorp Canada, in the second quarter.