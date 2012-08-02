Molycorp falls to loss on rare earth prices, costs

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 2 Rare earth miner Molycorp Inc fell to a loss on Thursday on lower rare earth prices and transition costs related to new processing facilities at its Mountain Pass mine in California.
The Colorado-based company posted a loss of $67.6 million, or 71 cents a share, for the quarter ended June 30. That compared with a profit of $47.8 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, Molycorp's loss was 3 cents a share.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $104.6 million on added volumes gained through its takeover of Neo Material Technologies. The average realized price per kilogram of rare earth material fell to $52 a kilogram in the second quarter, down from $81 in the year-before quarter.
Molycorp said the expansion and modernization at Mountain Pass is on track to ramp up to 19,050 tonnes a year of rare earth products in the fourth quarter. The project will have the capacity to increase production up to 40,000 tonnes a year, based on demand, by the end of the year.
Molycorp closed its $1.3 billion takeover of Neo, now known as Molycorp Canada, in the second quarter.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna