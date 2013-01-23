版本:
Molycorp expects significantly lower first-half revenue

Jan 23 Rare earth producer Molycorp Inc expects significantly lower-than-estimated revenue and cash flow for the first half of 2013 and said it might have a cash shortfall of about $250 million for the year.

Fourth-quarter revenue and cash flow were also significantly less than expected, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. ()

