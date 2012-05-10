Molycorp adjusted profit rises on rare earth prices

May 10 Rare earth miner Molycorp Inc reported a higher adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday as higher realized prices and stronger sales volumes allowed it to beat analysts' estimates.

First-quarter adjusted profit was $18.3 million, or 18 cents a share. That compared with $2 million, or 1 cent a share, in the year earlier period.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 13 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Factoring in a one-time foreign exchange loss, an inventory writedown at its European operations and a bad debt charge, Molycorp posted a net loss of $3.5 million, or 7 cents a share.

That compared with a loss of $2.2 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue more than tripled to $84.5 million as rare earth sales volumes rose to 719 tonnes from 696 tonnes in the year-earlier period. The company's realized rare earth oxide price more than doubled to $95 a kilogram from $38 a kilogram.