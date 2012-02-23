UPDATE 1-Molycorp swings to profit as rare earth prices rise

Feb 23 U.S. rare-earth miner Molycorp rose to a quarterly profit on Thursday as it produced more rare earths and rare-earth speciality products, and sold them at a higher average price.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, net income rose to $26.6 million, or 26 cents a share. That compared with a net loss of $7.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-before quarter.

On an adjusted basis, income was $35.9 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with an adjusted profit of $2.2 million, or 3 cents a share, in the same quarter of 2010.

Revenue rose more than six-fold to $132.9 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of $134.95 million.

The Colorado-based company said it produced 886 tonnes of rare-earth products in the fourth quarter and realized an average selling price of $124 a tonne. Full-year 2011 production rose to 3,516 tonnes from 1,830 tonnes in 2010.