UPDATE 4-Molycorp speeds up plan to boost rare earth supply

* Company to start up new processing plant 3 months early
* Early start up to boost 2012 production by 3,500 tonnes
* Acceleration to cost additional $114 million
* Molycorp shares close down slightly on NYSE
By Julie Gordon
Oct 20 Molycorp MCP.N, the largest supplier
of rare earths outside of China, will open a California
processing plant months ahead of schedule, easing the threat to
Western manufacturers posed by Chinese export controls.
The new plant, which will refine rare earths into oxides
and metals used in smartphones, wind turbines and a range of
other high-technology products, is expected to start initial
production in early 2012, about three months earlier than
previous estimates.
Molycorp said on Thursday it would start mining at the
Mountain Pass project next week, with fresh ore being
stockpiled to feed the new plant.
The early start-up will boost 2012 rare earth production by
about 3,500 tonnes to 8,000-10,000 tonnes, and contribute to a
further doubling of output to 19,500 tonnes in 2013, or about
20 percent of current global production.
"That's going to do a lot to help with sentiment in the
industry," said Brandon Tirpak, an analyst with metal pricing
firm Asian Metal. "People will have a little bit more
confidence in the supply."
But the move to speed up production will increase capital
costs for Mountain Pass by about 15 percent, the company said,
and Molycorp shares ebbed on Thursday to $37.70 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Still, the added production will likely help stabilize
prices by easing reliance on China, which controls about 95
percent of global production. Beijing has repeated clamped down
on exports, sending prices skyrocketing.
Cerium, used primarily in glass polishing, surged from
about $4 a kilogram in 2009 to about $157 in July 2011. The
price has since fallen to around $55/kg.
"The problem is that there isn't enough material out there
for all of the customers demands," Molycorp Chief Executive
Mark Smith told Reuters. "Every month that we accelerate our
start-up provides that much more product to customers who need
it now."
While prices for the 17 rare earths could keep fall in the
coming weeks, analysts expect prices to rise again in late
November ahead of China's 2012 quotas.
China has capped 2011 production at 93,800 tonnes and
exports at 30,184 tonnes. It is expected to lower 2012 quotas.
[ID:nL3E7JG1LA]
By starting up the processing plant early, Molycorp will be
in a solid position to strike deals with end users looking to
secure supply outside of China.
"It is obviously a positive," said Gabelli & Company
analyst Brian Chin. "The quicker they can get into production
the better it is for the company."
CHINA DOMINATES
Chinese export controls have led to some companies, such as
the makers of high powered magnets used in smartphones and
hybrid cars, to consider moving their manufacturing chain into
China to avoid paying hefty export duties.
"Part of what we're doing is trying to give the market,
including all of our customers, a great deal of confidence
about keeping their businesses where they are and not moving
them to China," said Smith.
He added that Molycorp sells every kilogram of rare earths
it currently produces and is seeing strong demand from the
magnet sector and glass polishing clients.
Also at issue is the catalyst industry, which uses rare
earths in the process of refining oil. That industry cannot
simply move manufacturing to China, and as such, has invested
in finding substitutes.
"What we are seeing in 2011 is a lot of these companies are
going back to their engineers and trying to reduce the amount"
of rare earths they use," said Tirpak.
He points to companies like Albemarle Corp (ALB.N), BASF
(BASFn.DE) and W R Grace (GRA.N), which produce catalysts for
the petroleum sector, as well plastic and chemical industries.
W R Grace signed a five year lanthanum supply deal with
Molycorp late last year, while BASF recently signed a similar
agreement with Australia's Lynas Corp (LYC.AX).
Molycorp currently produces rare earth products from
stockpiled material at Mountain Pass. Once the new facilities
are complete, the company would have the capacity to produce up
to 40,000 tonnes a year, depending on market demand.
"I do think Molycorp coming into production earlier is
going to make (end users) say, 'let's stick out for one more
year and see how much prices come down,'" said Tirpak.
HIGHER COSTS, NEW DEMAND
The expansion of Mountain Pass, located some 212 miles
northeast of Los Angeles, was expected to cost $781 million.
The acceleration will add $114 million for labor, fees related
to changing delivery timelines for equipment and materials, as
well as contingency, Smith said.
Molycorp will finance the early start-up through current
cash flow and existing cash balances.
The main criticism Molycorp has faced in the past is that
its Mountain Pass project is low in high-value heavy rare
earths. The company recently said that it is exploring a nearby
heavy deposit and that that ore could be processed at the new
facility at Mountain Pass.
With heavies added into the mix, Molycorp will appeal to a
broader range of customers, driving home the point that there
are options outside of China, analysts said.
As production outside China ramps up, end users will again
start developing new applications for rare earth.
"It is important that additional secure supplies come
online," said Chin. "New technologies will be developed using
those rare earths."
