UPDATE 2-Molycorp Q3 profit soars, misses estimates

Nov 10 Molycorp MCP.N swung to a third-quarter
profit on Thursday as it sold more rare earth product at a higher
average price, but the company missed analysts' estimates and
shares were down in aftermarket trade.
Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $48.4 million, or
52 cents a share, up from a loss of $10.1 million, or 15 cents a
share, in the year-earlier period.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were 67 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 70 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares were down 9.3 percent at $35.10 in aftermarket trade on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Molycorp reduced its production outlook for the fourth quarter
slightly, as some operations at its existing Mountain Pass,
California, facility will be shut down while the company brings
its new facilities online, said Chief Executive Mark Smith.
"That won't have any impact on sales because our inventory
remains very strong," he told Reuters. "I think the performance
for Molycorp in the fourth quarter is going to look much like in
the third quarter."
The company is in the middle of an $895 million expansion and
modernization at the California mine, which will boost production
to 19,050 tonnes annually by the end of September 2012.
Rare earths are used in products as diverse as Apple's iPhone
and Toyota's Prius. China, which produces some 95 percent of world
supply, has repeatedly clamped down on exports, sending prices
soaring.
Revenue rose to $138.1 million, compared with $8.5 million in
2010, as rare earth oxide and metal prices hit highs in the third
quarter.
The company realized overall sales of some 1,400 tonnes of
rare earth product, at a record average price of $131.19 per
kilogram, Smith said.
He added that due to lower rare earth prices so far in the
fourth quarter, the average realized sale price will likely be
lower than in the third.
Colorado-based Molycorp produced 1,228 tonnes of rare earth
product in the quarter from its operations in the United States
and Europe. It expects to produce some 1,313 to 1,702 tonnes in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
The company currently produces rare earth products from
stockpiled material. Once the new facilities at Mountain Pass are
complete, the company would have the capacity to produce up to
40,000 tonnes a year, depending on market demand.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson,
Phil Berlowitz)