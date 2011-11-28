UPDATE 1-Molycorp in magnet deal with Daido, Mitsubishi

TORONTO Nov 28 Molycorp MCP.N said on Monday
that it has signed a deal with Japan's Daido Steel Co (5471.T)
and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to manufacture and sell
high-powered rare earth magnets.
Stock of Molycorp, a rare earth producer, spiked after the
deal was announced, up 11 percent at $29.97 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Molycorp will own 30 percent of the joint venture, which
will produce sintered neodymium-iron-boron magnets at a
facility in Nakatsugawa, Japan.
Work on the new facility will start next month, with plans
to expand to the United States eventually, Molycorp said.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)