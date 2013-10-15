Molycorp sees negative cash flow in third quarter

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment announces private offering of $1.2 bln of senior notes
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
Oct 15 U.S. rare earths company Molycorp Inc said it expects to generate a negative cash flow in the third quarter and its cash cushion has dwindled to insufficient levels.
Molycorp also said it would be unable to sell a substantial portion of the cerium production from its main mine, Mountain Pass in California, in 2014. ()
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"