2013年 10月 15日

Molycorp sees negative cash flow in third quarter

Oct 15 U.S. rare earths company Molycorp Inc said it expects to generate a negative cash flow in the third quarter and its cash cushion has dwindled to insufficient levels.

Molycorp also said it would be unable to sell a substantial portion of the cerium production from its main mine, Mountain Pass in California, in 2014. ()

