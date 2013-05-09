Molycorp loss widens as costs rise

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 9 Molycorp Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday even as its revenue rose, hurt by higher costs.
The U.S. rare earth producer reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $50.1 million, or 33 cents a share, wider than a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $146.4 million from $84.5 million.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.