Molycorp loss widens as costs rise

May 9 Molycorp Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday even as its revenue rose, hurt by higher costs.

The U.S. rare earth producer reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $50.1 million, or 33 cents a share, wider than a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $146.4 million from $84.5 million.

