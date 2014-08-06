Molycorp loss widens in second quarter, gets financing

Aug 6 Molycorp Inc on Wednesday reported a bigger net loss in the second quarter as sales volumes fell.

The rare earths producer also said it has secured a commitment for $400 million in financing from Oaktree Capital Management.

Molycorp said its net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $84.0 million, or a diluted loss of 37 cents a share, in the three months to end-June. That compared with a loss of $71.2 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier. The company's number of shares in issue increased during the year. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Leslie Adler)