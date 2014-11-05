Rare earths miner Molycorp posts bigger quarterly loss

Nov 5 Molycorp Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by lower prices of rare-earth metals.

The miner's third-quarter loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $105.2 million, 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $69.9 million, or 43 cents, a year earlier.

The company's revenue fell about 17 percent to $123.9 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)