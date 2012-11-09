Molycorp shares down on probe by U.S. regulator

Nov 9 Shares of Molycorp fell more than
12 percent on Friday after the rare earth producer said in a
regulatory filing that it is under investigation by the
Securities and Exchange Commission over the accuracy of its
disclosures.
The company said that it is co-operating with the SEC and
cannot predict the length or scope of the investigation. It is
not clear if the investigation will have an impact on
operations.
After the market closed on Thursday, Molycorp reported a
third-quarter loss on lower rare earth prices and higher
production costs, but beat analyst expectations.
Shares opened 6.5 percent higher, but then fell more than 12
percent after the regulatory filing was made public. The stock
was down 8.3 percent at $7.96 at midday on the New York Stock
Exchange.