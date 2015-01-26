UPDATE 2-Post Holdings to buy MOM Brands to expand in hot cereals market

* Post to buy MOM Brands for about $1.15 bln
* Post to pay $1.05 bln in cash, issue 2.5 mln shares
* Shares rise as much as 9 pct
Jan 26 Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc
said it would acquire privately held rival MOM Brands Co for
about $1.15 billion to expand in the growing bagged and hot
cereal categories, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent.
The maker of Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats will pay
$1.05 billion in cash and issue 2.5 million shares to the owners
of MOM Brands.
U.S. sales of bagged cereals grew 5.6 percent annually in
the past four years, even though overall sales of cereals fell,
Post said, quoting data from Nielsen.
MOM Brands, whose ready-to-eat cereals and hot wheat and
oatmeal products include Malt-O-Meal, Frosted Mini Spooners,
Golden Puffs, Better Oats, and Three Sisters, had net sales of
$760 million in the year ended Dec. 27.
The 95-year-old company is owned by the descendants of its
founder John Campbell.
Post said the combined company would have an 18 percent
share of the U.S. ready-to-eat cereals market. Kellogg Co
had a 32 percent market share in 2014 and General Mills Inc
had 31 percent, according to Nielsen data.
Post, which was spun off from Ralcorp Holdings in 2012, has
been aggressively pursuing deals to diversify, buying small
companies ranging from peanut butter maker Golden Boy Foods Ltd
to dietary supplements company Premier Nutrition Corp.
Post bought egg and dairy producer and distributor Michael
Foods Inc for $2.45 billion last year.
The cereal maker said on Monday that Richard Koulouris, a
former president of Ralcorp's food group, would lead the
combined cereal business of MOM Brands and Post.
ConAgra Foods Inc acquired Ralcorp in January 2013.
Post also estimated net sales of about $1.07 billion for the
first quarter ended Dec. 31, in line with the average analyst
estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Post said it had financing commitments of up to $700 million
for the deal and it planned to raise about $240 million more
through a potential sale of equity.
The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of
2015, Post said.
Barclays and Credit Suisse are Post's financial advisers for
the deal and Lewis, Rice & Fingersh LC is its legal adviser.
BofA Merrill Lynch is MOM Brands' financial adviser and Faegre
Baker Daniels LLP is its legal adviser.
Post's shares were up 7.5 percent at $44.56 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
