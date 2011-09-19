UPDATE 1-US clears 2nd Lovenox generic, Momenta shares drop

* Second generic approved after Momenta's last July

* Momenta shares down over 30 pct; Watson up 3.1 pct

* Sanofi's Lovenox sales feeling heat from competition

* Teva awaiting approval for its own generic version (Adds fourth-quarter launch plan, sales, partnership)

By Alina Selyukh

Sept 19 U.S. drug regulators on Monday approved a second generic version of the top-selling blood thinner Lovenox, depressing the stock of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA.O), maker of the first generic version.

Approval of the new generic, from Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N, comes a year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its nod to Momenta's generic formulation of the injectable drug, called enoxaparin.

Amphastar plans to start selling the anti-clot injection in the fourth quarter of this year, Watson said.

Shares of Momenta plunged 30.7 percent to $12.30 on Nasdaq on Monday. Watson rose 3.1 percent to $69.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The anti-coagulant, originally sold and branded Lovenox by French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis SA (SASY.PA), has long been used in hospitals to treat and prevent blood clots.

In the year ended on July 30, Lovenox and its generic equivalents racked up U.S. sales of about $2.6 billion, Watson said, citing IMS Health.

Momenta is selling its Lovenox version together with Sandoz, a generic division of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG NOVN.VX. Last year, Sanofi unsuccessfully tried to block the sales of Momenta's generic. [ID:nN25165555]

The FDA approved Momenta's drug and Sandoz began selling it despite Sanofi's concerns that the regulatory agency had failed to ensure the generic drug had the same active ingredient as Lovenox. [ID:nP6E7HO038]

Last December, Momenta sued Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) TEVA.O, which is also working on a generic version of Lovenox, accusing the Israel-based company of infringing its patents. [ID:nN02130439]

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, is still awaiting an FDA decision on its version of the blood thinner.

"Following Sandoz's generic approval last year, we believe the market has been closely watching for approval of a generic Lovenox from Teva more so than Amphastar," JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott wrote in a note, adding that the approval was also a "clear positive" for Watson.

Shares of Teva fell 2.2 percent to $37.73 on Nasdaq.

Lovenox, which was approved in 1993 and lost its patent in 2007, is made from heparin, a blood-thinning drug whose active ingredient is a naturally derived complex mix of sugar molecules.

Working in a partnership, Amphastar will provide the drug to Watson, which will market it in the United States. Amphastar will receive 50 to 55 percent of Watson's profits. (Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Richard Chang)