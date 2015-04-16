FDA approves first generic version of Teva's MS drug Copaxone

BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
April 16 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic version of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone.
The agency cleared the application for the 20 mg version of the blockbuster drug, submitted by Momenta's partner Sandoz, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG.
The generic version, called Glatopa, was developed under a collaboration agreement between Momenta and Sandoz. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
