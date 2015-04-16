FDA approves first generic version of Teva's MS drug Copaxone

April 16 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic version of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone.

The agency cleared the application for the 20 mg version of the blockbuster drug, submitted by Momenta's partner Sandoz, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG.

The generic version, called Glatopa, was developed under a collaboration agreement between Momenta and Sandoz. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)