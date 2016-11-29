Momenta's Humira biosimilar succeeds in key psoriasis study

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 U.S. biotech company Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc's top-selling autoimmune drug, Humira, met the main goal in a late-stage trial involving patients with a form of psoriasis.
As it is not possible to produce exact copies of biotech drugs made from living cells, the cheaper versions - referred to as biosimilars rather than generics - are intended to save costs compared to more expensive biologic medicines.
Humira, considered the world's biggest-selling medicine, generates $15 billion in annual sales and treats rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and psoriasis. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.