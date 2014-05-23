Momentive's $570 mln bankruptcy loan package approved by judge

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 23 A bankruptcy court judge on
Friday approved a $570 million financing package to get
Momentive Performance Materials through bankruptcy, over the
objections of unsecured creditors who say the deal will threaten
their recoveries.
Momentive, the maker of silicone and quartz products that is
owned by private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC
, filed for Chapter 11 protection in April with a
prearranged restructuring that had the support of key
stakeholders. The plan, which still needs court approval,
includes a $600 million rights offering and $1.3 billion in exit
loans from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
To get Momentive through Chapter 11, JPMorgan also arranged
financing in the form of a $300 million loan and a $270 million
credit facility.
The bulk of that package had already been approved by Judge
Robert Drain of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York,
but unsecured creditors, including Aurelius Capital Management,
objected this month to the approval of the rest.
The fight is less about the financing than being a precursor
to a potentially contentious battle in the coming months over
Momentive's restructuring.
Rather than taking issue with the size or necessity of the
loan, the unsecured creditors objected to provisions of the deal
they see as limiting their ability to challenge Momentive's
bankruptcy exit plan.
The provisions are inappropriate in light of the high
likelihood of a legal fight over the plan, specifically as to
whether Aurelius and other subordinated debtholders are entitled
to recovery, Kenneth Klee, a lawyer for the unsecured creditors,
told the judge on Friday.
Klee's group balked at provisions that would pick up some of
Apollo's professional fees and set a 90-day limit for the
unsecured creditors to launch challenges to certain protections
for Momentive's secured creditors.
Drain rejected the challenge on fees, but granted that the
unsecured creditors should have the right to request his
permission to extend the 90-day window if necessary.
According to David Stern, another lawyer for the unsecured
creditors, Apollo's financial advisory firm, Moelis & Co, will
make $150,000 a month in the case, plus a $1.5 million bonus if
the restructuring is approved. Moelis Managing Director Bill
Derrough, who testified on Friday, said he was not sure if the
numbers were accurate.
Aurelius, an investment fund specializing in bankruptcy law,
buys heavily distressed debt and sometimes litigates through
bankruptcy to boost recoveries.
